Coronavirus Update New York: Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in NY state

Coronavirus update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo made a big announcement on vaccine eligibility in New York State.

Starting on Tuesday, residents ages 50 and up will be eligible to get the COVID vaccine.

The governor made the announcement as he kicked off his "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign on Monday.
He was joined by religious leaders of many different denominations at his press conference.

He is asking the faith-based community to partner with a vaccine provider to help get people past vaccine hesitancy and also to offer the vaccines at their places of worship.

The governor added that he thought that having religious leaders promote the vaccine would help with equity and getting it to minorities.

"That's what 'Roll Up Your Sleeves' is all about. Ask the faith-based community, partner with the health care operator, perform the vaccines in your facility and we will provide the vaccines to any facility that participates. Invite your congregation, invite your neighborhood, use your trust, use your relationship to get past this hesitancy, etc. We still have not reached fairness and equity in the vaccines."
Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and President of the National Action Network, said, "Houses of Worship are also places of refuge and trust and there is no better place to have people confidently roll up their sleeves. We need Faith Leaders to rise up to the moment and help save people's lives that we are committed to serve."

Last week, Governor Cuomo was vaccinated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

