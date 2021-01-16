Up Close: Andrew Yang runs for NYC Mayor, vaccine distribution, President Trump's impeachment trial

up close

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The battle for New York City mayor is getting underway, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has announced that he will be running for the position.

Yang will discuss his plans for the city, including a $5,000 yearly stipend to low-income New Yorkers and his hopes to become the first Asian-American mayor of New York City.

Plus, New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving two vaccine doses.

ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton explains how Espaillat could have been infected with COVID after being vaccinated and why distribution problems persist.

Also, ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss President Trump's final days in office and his upcoming trial for Impeachment.

