Extra Time: Tragic Brooklyn fire; nasty weekend weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest developments on a tragic fire in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant Friday morning.

A mother and her two daughters were killed. The children were just 9 and 11 years old.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has the latest details.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

Garage collapse funeral

Friends and family gathered for the funeral of Willis Moore, the parking garage manager who died in the parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan. The 59-year-old is believed to have been in his office on the second floor when the garage came crashing down. Moore's death and the collapse have drawn new attention to how the old buildings are being inspected.

7 On Your Side bouncer convicted

The family of 32-year-old Jake Scott is speaking out after he was beaten to death by a bouncer at Tailgaters Bar in Holbrook, Long Island. Deborah Scott told Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne that not a second goes by during the day that she doesn't think of her son.

7 Sports+

Eyewitness News sports reporter Sam Ryan was live at UBS Arena, where the New York Islanders looked to stave off elimination, yet again, Friday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. In addition, we have more on the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft airing on Channel 7. The New York Jets took Will McDonald with their first pick, while the New York Giants selected Deonte Banks.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

