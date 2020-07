Reopen News: NYC beaches open for swimming; decision on indoor dining expected

EMBED >More News Videos New York City is planning to open 15 pools across the boroughs by August 1st.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City beaches are officially open for swimming, while a decision on when restaurants will reopen for indoor dining is expected Wednesday.Lifeguards are returning to duty on city beaches.Also for the first time this summer, federal beaches including Jacob Riis Park in Far Rockaway will have lifeguards on duty and are open for swimming.But while the beaches are open, the inside of restaurants may not be for the foreseeable future.Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases after other states opened up.The concern is that circulating air conditioning may spread the virus. He said he sent a team to New York City Tuesday night to monitor conditions."I'm trying to gauge how bad the non-compliance is," Cuomo said. "I don't want to be a hard edge, but it's the law."Andrew Rigie, of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said the city can't be in a position where "all of sudden small businesses are going to hire people back, start serving in the dining room and then get shut down again."Also, New York City is planning to open 15 pools across the boroughs by Aug. 1.The news came as details about Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget were released on Tuesday.