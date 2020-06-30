Reopen News: City plans to reopen 15 pools across NYC by August

The news came as details about Mayor Bill de Blasio's budget were released on Tuesday.
The budget allocates for $5.3 million to hire 716 positions; $3.6 million for pool staff; $1.7 million for staff for pools and sprinklers and water fountains.
Pools will open in the following neighborhoods:
-Bronx: Crotona, Mullaly, Haffen
-Brooklyn: Sunset, Betsy Head, K-Poo
-Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Jackie Robinson, Wagner, Marcus Garvey
-Queens: Astoria, Liberty, Fisher
-Staten Island: Lyons, Tottenville
