coronavirus new jersey

NJ barbershop popup site part of push to get Black men vaccinated

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ barbershop popup site part of push to get Black men vaccinated

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visited a vaccination site at a barbershop in Irvington Friday, part of a push to get underserved communities inoculated against COVID-19.

The N&N Unisex Barbershop on Chancellor Avenue hosted a pop-up site in a community where only 42% of the population has received the shot.

"People don't trust the government enough to give the government their information or believe that the government is doing what they say that they're doing," Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss said. "And that's one of the things here in our community that we struggle with."

Murphy had a clip and a conversation, trying to cut down on vaccine hesitancy. The conversation was free wheeling and open.

"We want people to see that it is safe and that it can not only save your life, but it can save a family member's life as well," Vauss said.

ALSO READ | Campaign underway to restore vandalized mural of transgender pioneer
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the effort to restore the mural dedicated to Marsha P. Johnson.


Irvington is one of the 10 municipalities larger than 100,000 residents with less 50% vaccination.

"When you look at the data, people entering the hospital, they're overwhelming unvaccinated," Murphy said.

The governor also held a round-table discussion with Vauss and shop owner Hugea Newman and local leaders on how to boost confidence in the vaccine among Black men.

Among those participating were New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges, Essex County Board of Commissioners President Wayne Richardson, and Aide to the Governor Brandon Parrish.

The vaccine clinic was set up just outside the barbershop, and residents were signing up for the shot.

"A lot of people dying from it, getting sick," recipient Aleia Edwards said. "So I'm like, I might as well, I'm around people every day."

Meanwhile, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the COVID positivity rate in New Jersey has dropped below 1%.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on New Jersey's progress to vaccinate residents and the dropping COVID positivity rate.



The owners of a New Jersey eatery named Emma Bistro, is calling the news a "blessing."

"The positivity rate has gone down, has been a huge blessing for everybody," Danilo Lavia.

ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
EMBED More News Videos

It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.


Murphy also stopped by PT Just Jerk for some delicious chicken and talked about the importance of getting more people immunized in places where trust is low and fear is high.

"We knew the equity piece would be the hardest," he said. "So our overall momentum is strong, probably as strong as any American state. But our challenge to address the inequity, including in vaccination, is a work in progress."

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessirvington (nj)essex countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
Mental health information and resources
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News