Critics to respond to NYC Mayor Eric Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'

The intricate plan was rolled out on Monday, and comes amid a rising tide of crime, including the shooting of two police officers Friday in Harlem.
It aims to target the city's worst neighborhoods with a non-uniformed anti-crime unit, rebranded as "Neighborhood Safety Teams."
"Gun violence is a public health crisis," said Adams. "There is no time to wait. We must admit the sea of violence comes from many rivers, we must dam every river that feeds this greater crisis."
The plan also calls for gun checkpoints at Port Authority locations, more officers on patrol, improved outreach for the homeless and mentally ill, and more jobs for young people.
"New Yorkers will see and feel these changes quickly," said Adams. "We will ramp up enforcement, deploy more officers on the streets and in the subways, and get our courts at full capacity. And we will invest in longer-term prevention as well."
The new safety teams will get more training and oversight than the anti-crime unit had in the past, while being deployed to the 30 highest crime precincts, Adams said.
Those 30 precincts are where the mayor says 80% of the city's crime is happening.
The plainclothes officers will still wear identifiers while working to get guns off the streets.
But critics, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, are voicing concerns over the anti-crime unit, saying we don't more of the past.
Williams has announced a news conference for noon Tuesday.
The mayor unveiled his plan Monday, as NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora continues fighting for his life at NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay.
The 27-year-old officer was critically wounded in Friday night's confrontation with a suspect in Harlem.
Mora's partner, 22-year-old rookie Officer Jason Rivera was killed. The gunman, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was shot by a third officer, 27-year-old Sumit Sulan, and died Monday.
In rolling out his plan, Mayor Adams revealed more about the hardware McNeil was able to get his hands on that lead to Friday night's deadly exchange.
The mayor said McNeil had been keeping an assault rifle under his bed, with enough ammunition to take down dozens of police officers.
