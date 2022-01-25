Critics to respond to NYC Mayor Eric Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'

The plan aims to target the city's worst neighborhoods with a non-uniformed anti-crime unit
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Critics respond to Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Critics are gearing up to respond, after NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a 16-page blueprint to combat gun violence.

The intricate plan was rolled out on Monday, and comes amid a rising tide of crime, including the shooting of two police officers Friday in Harlem.

It aims to target the city's worst neighborhoods with a non-uniformed anti-crime unit, rebranded as "Neighborhood Safety Teams."

"Gun violence is a public health crisis," said Adams. "There is no time to wait. We must admit the sea of violence comes from many rivers, we must dam every river that feeds this greater crisis."

The plan also calls for gun checkpoints at Port Authority locations, more officers on patrol, improved outreach for the homeless and mentally ill, and more jobs for young people.

"New Yorkers will see and feel these changes quickly," said Adams. "We will ramp up enforcement, deploy more officers on the streets and in the subways, and get our courts at full capacity. And we will invest in longer-term prevention as well."

The new safety teams will get more training and oversight than the anti-crime unit had in the past, while being deployed to the 30 highest crime precincts, Adams said.

Those 30 precincts are where the mayor says 80% of the city's crime is happening.

The plainclothes officers will still wear identifiers while working to get guns off the streets.

But critics, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, are voicing concerns over the anti-crime unit, saying we don't more of the past.

Williams has announced a news conference for noon Tuesday.



The mayor unveiled his plan Monday, as NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora continues fighting for his life at NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay.

The 27-year-old officer was critically wounded in Friday night's confrontation with a suspect in Harlem.

Mora's partner, 22-year-old rookie Officer Jason Rivera was killed. The gunman, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was shot by a third officer, 27-year-old Sumit Sulan, and died Monday.

In rolling out his plan, Mayor Adams revealed more about the hardware McNeil was able to get his hands on that lead to Friday night's deadly exchange.

The mayor said McNeil had been keeping an assault rifle under his bed, with enough ammunition to take down dozens of police officers.

Ryan McGriff 9:05 PM
RELATED | Bronx DA Darcel Clark to man who shot baby girl: 'You're not going to get away with it'
EMBED More News Videos

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark vowed that the city would not stop looking until the gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the face was caught. N.J Burkett has the latest.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citypolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingeric adamsillegal firearmpolice shootingofficer involved shootinggun violenceguns
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire raging at junkyard in NJ sends smoke into NYC
Several school districts ditch masks after NY judge overturns mandate
Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; Accused gunman dies
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
COVID updates: Free rapid tests, face masks start to arrive from feds
Sorrow, grief sweep vigil in NYC after 2 officers shot, 1 fatally
Show More
"Perfect Crime" theater robbed of copper pipes in real life whodunit
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
What's behind the spike in violent crime across NYC?
Tips to stay safe on New York City subway platforms
Rookie called a hero for quick action in deadly Harlem NYPD shooting
More TOP STORIES News