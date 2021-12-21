coronavirus new york city

NYC COVID: What's closed on Broadway

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
More Broadway cancellations amid omicron surge in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many stages on Broadway have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with new backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants.

"What you're seeing right now is the system actually working brilliantly because every show is testing non-stop," Playbill Vice President and COO Alex Birsh said. "Because of that, we're obviously seeing cancellations, but we're not seeing a whole cancellation of Broadway."

Here is what's currently closed:
Hamilton, Aladdin, Harry Potter

The hit musicals "Hamilton," "Aladdin" and "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" announced Monday they were canceling all performances through Christmas.

"Hamilton" performances are canceled for the week, through at least December 26.

"Aladdin" is set to resume on December 26.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is expected to resume on Tuesday, December 28.

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

"On behalf of everyone at 'Hamilton,' we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause," the production posted.

MJ the Musical, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill

"MJ the Musical," the show about Michael Jackson that is still in previews, is also canceled until December 27.

"Hadestown" announced late Monday that would also cancel all shows through December 27.

"Jagged Little Pill" announced later Monday evening it would close its doors for good amid the uncertainty and rise in cases.

Other shows and Off-Broadway

Other shows that have canceled at least one performance are "Six," "Ain't Too Proud," "Tina," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "Doubtfire."

The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as "Little Shop of Horrors."

"At the end of the day, we'll follow the science, and the science will say, 'You need to shut down this performance,'" Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told The Associated Press. "We anticipated that because they were telling us all along that if more people didn't get their shots, that new variants would arrive and new variants would have cases. And guess what? It's called omicron."

The Broadway League launched a website, bwaytoday.com, where theatergoers can get up-to-date information on performances and cancellations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
Sonia Rincon reports on the rise in COVID cases in New York City from Times Square.



