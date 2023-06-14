At least 2 injured in active Wakefield apartment fire: Officials

Newscopter 7 was over the scene where a gaping hole could be spotted in the roof toward the back of the burning building.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a large fire burning through an apartment building in the Bronx.

Officials say flames broke out at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on the top floor of a five-story building. The building is located near the intersection of East 242nd Street and Barnes Avenue.

Two people have been reported injured, authorities said. There is no word on the severity of those injuries.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene where a gaping hole could be spotted in the roof toward the back of the burning building.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and have been attacking flames and large clouds of smoke from the roof.

