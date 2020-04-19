Coronavirus News: Brooklyn Supreme Court judge dies of coronavirus

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Noach Dear has died following a battle with coronavirus, his family said in a statement Sunday.The former city councilmember represented Midwood as well as parts of Borough Park and Bensonhurst for 18 years.Former State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who served in the same Borough Park neighborhood with Dear, shared his sentiments."Noach was a champion, a friend and a fighter for his people and all of his constituents," Hikind said.