Tiempo: The 'Covid Story Project,' how proceeds from the Dominican Day Parade assist Latino high school graduates

The goal of the "COVID Story Project" is to collect stories from a diverse array of everyday people that highlight the varied personal experiences throughout the pandemic.
The platform is free, and you can record your story in English or en Español.
Kim Hoyos, Story Producer at "The COVID Story Project," is hoping to get more participation from people in the Latino community.
The annual Dominican Day Parade is a celebration of Dominican pride and culture that takes place every year around this time.
There will be no Dominican Day Parade this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
abc7NY will provide a virtual special celebrating the many contributions and accomplishments Dominicans have made in this country and around the world.
Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
Wilton Cedeño, 2020 National Dominican Day Parade Chair, Maria Khury Co-Chair of the scholarship committee, and two scholarship recipients Rafael Baez and Daniela Peña Gomez are here to discuss the benefits of the funds.
