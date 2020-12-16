Vandal who destroyed Queens Christmas display caught on surveillance

The NYPD has the surveillance photos, released by New York City Councilman Francisco Moya, of the man they are trying to identify.
Last week, a suspect ripped a hole in a metal fence and then vandalized the winter wonderland decorations set up at the William F. Moore Park in Corona.
The display had only been up for two days before it was targeted and destroyed.
Corona, a neighborhood consumed by the virus, is looking for joy wherever it can find it.
"It was just pure destruction right. I mean here's a community that was ravaged by COVID," Councilmember Francisco Moya said. "This really was an opportunity to really bring some holiday cheer to a lot of people that have been suffering."
It's not clear if more than one person was involved in the vandalism incident.
