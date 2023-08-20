Tiempo for 8/20/23: Vending on Corona Plaza

In this episode of Tiempo, the push for a legal pathway to become a vendor on Corona Plaza in Queens.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City officials recently removed scores of illegal street vendors from Corona Plaza in Queens and many of the vendors were Latinos.

Unlicensed vendors recently held a protest to push for a legal pathway to work on the plaza. We were there for that protest.

On this episode of Tiempo, wWe talk to Queens borough President Donovan Richards and Carina Kaufman Gutierrez from the Vendors Project.

Plus, Hip Hop celebrates 50 years, and many Latinos helped shape the musical genre.

CUNY TV recently launched a special series highlighting Latinos' many contributions in Hip Hop through photography, fashion, emceeing, dance, and graffiti.

