Coronavirus News: 101-year-old woman survives COVID-19 on Long Island

When asked her secret to a long life, Rose Leigh-Manuel has a quick response.
"It's a combination of living right, having a good attitude, and always keeping in mind that this too shall pass," she said.
Leigh-Manuel is a resident of Catholic Health Services's Good Samaritan Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center in Sayville.
She was feeling weak with a fever and chills before her positive diagnosis, but she fought back and beat the virus.
The centenarian is now full of smiles again, fully recovered and back in her room enjoying her favorite snack, vanilla-flavored Oreos.
She says an important part of her recovery was the support of her family, which includes four children, 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She calls them her pride and joy.
