Coronavirus News: Nursing home residents in Woodbridge, NJ moving to new facility

The community has "a number of residents who have tested positive with COVID-19."
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the sisters who run the facility were struggling to care for the patients.
Of the nearly 90 residents at the facility, at least three have been admitted to the hospital and tested positive for coronavirus.
The state has been monitoring the facility since Friday afternoon
"This may result unfortunately and ultimately with the closure of that facility, a facility that has cared for the most vulnerable population in Woodbridge and the surrounding area for decades," State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "With the employees ill and now quarantined, and the inability to get the adequate staff to give the residents the care they deserve...that's why I said the ultimate result may be closure."
New Jersey reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 44 across the state. The total number of cases now stands at 3,675.
