coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N-95 face masks in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County fined a business for selling N95 masks that were not actually N95 certified and selling them at an inflated price.

Nassau County officials say the business in Plainview was selling the masks out of a warehouse on Old Country Road.

The business was fined $25,000.

"If you are buying this or using this, if you are a healthcare worker or a grocery store worker and you are depending on this for your health and your safety, you need to know that it is a legit product," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

The CDC and the World Health Organization say healthy people do not need to wear face masks.

They say they do not offer any health protection benefits.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknassau countymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth careviruscounterfeit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News