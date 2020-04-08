Coronavirus News: Greenburgh to require temperatures checks at grocery stores, pharmacies

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Town of Greenburgh issued an emergency order Tuesday night requiring specific health and safety requirements at all grocery stores and pharmacies, including temperature tests for every employee and customer entering the businesses.Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the law applies to businesses other than restaurants that have more than 1,000 square feet of space in which food is sold to the public.Supermarkets will be required to:--establish at least one hour a day during which the store is open only to customers over 60 years of age who do not exhibit COVID-19 health conditions--limit the number of customers allowed in the store at any one time to a reasonable number, given the size of the store, to accommodate the CDC-recommended 6 foot physical distancing--mark 6-foot distancing lines outside the entrance to the store and at check-out counters, provide sufficient personnel to remind customers to observe such markings, and provide appropriate signage of the distance markings--provide hand sanitizers and/or fresh, unused gloves and, if available, face masks for each employee each day, and require them to be used while working, and post COVID-19 health safety guidelines, including hand washing, for employees--provide either fresh, unused gloves or sanitizing wipes to customers prior to entering the store--if the store has carts for customer use, wipe the cart handles between use by different customers;--provide a receptacle at all exits outside the store for the disposal of gloves and masks, labeled "used masks and gloves," and, if feasible, establish one-way aisles inside the store and separate entrances/exits for customersThe law takes effect at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 10, and will be enforced. The statute orders have to be renewed or amended or extended every five days.