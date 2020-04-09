coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Rockland County first responders hold parade for medical workers

By Eyewitness News
SUFFERN, Rockland County (WABC) -- New video shows health care workers getting the thanks they deserve from first responders in Rockland County.

A parade of emergency vehicles drove past brave medical workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

The first responders who organized the procession say it's the least they could do.

"They deal with the worst of the worst so we give the ultimate respect for what they're doing," said Chief Clarke Osborn, Suffern Police Department. "They put their lives on the line every day and we thought this was one way we could honor them."

Osborn, who helped organize the parade, says while first responders are seeing a large uptick in calls, it's nothing compared to what the medical workers are dealing with.

