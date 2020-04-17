coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Michael Cohen to be released early from prison due to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News

Michael Cohen departs after testifying before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Federal Bureau of Prisons has notified Michael Cohen that he will be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Cohen's attorney, Roger Adler, and sources familiar with the matter.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York.

He was scheduled for release in November 2021, but several staff and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, his attorney told ABC News. He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkotisvillemedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countymichael cohencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirusprison
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News