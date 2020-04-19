Coronavirus News: NY Governor Cuomo says the "the war is not" as state appears to pass high point

Cuomo said 507 people died on Saturday, down 43 from the previous day.
Hospitalizations and other medical indicators are trending downward.
But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio maintained their warnings that people in New York City and the rest of the state need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.
"We showed that we can control the beast and when you close down, you can actually slow that infection rate, but this is only halftime," Cuomo said Sunday at a briefing. We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control, we keep that infection rate down, we keep that hospitalization rate down as we all get very eager to get on with life and move on."
