Coronavirus News: NY election officials consider canceling Democratic presidential primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York election officials will vote Wednesday on whether to cancel the state's Democratic presidential primary.The chairman of the state's Democratic party is pushing for cancellation, saying it would reduce the risk factor of spreading the virus.Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign earlier this month, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee.If the presidential primary is canceled, primaries would still be held for congressional, state legislative, and local offices.