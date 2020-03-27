Coronavirus News: NYPD announces first member of department to die of coronavirus

Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson served the department for 14 years and was assigned to police headquarters.
Dickson died Thursday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.
"Mr. Dickson was a revered member of the custodial staff at Police Headquarters once spending 17 days at the headquarters building during Super Storm Sandy assisting with emergency cleanup operations," officials said. "Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City Of New York."
He is considered to be the first member of the NYPD to die of the virus.
Today we lost one of our own:— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 27, 2020
City Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson, who faithfully served with the NYPD since 2006, has passed away from complications related to the coronavirus.
Our deepest sympathies & all of our prayers go out to Dennis’ colleagues & family.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/EOcWNsBAHY
