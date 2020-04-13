coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: ABC anchors, reporters reverse the 'Don't Rush Challenge'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- You might've seen the latest social media craze the "Don't Rush Challenge."

That's when you see people before they put their makeup on, and then what they look like after getting all dolled up.

A couple of broadcasters thought that it would be fun to see the reverse, since you see them in full makeup every day on TV.

In the video you'll recognize some familiar faces at ABC network, Linsey Davis, Shirleen Allicot, Deborah Roberts, Janai Norman, and Candace McCowan.

