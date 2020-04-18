Coronavirus News: National guardsmen helping to feed New Yorkers in need

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With military precision, national guardsmen are fighting the war on hunger. They are loading up - not tanks, but livery abs with boxes of food for New Yorkers in need.Mayor Bill de Blasio toured the Kingsbridge Armory on Saturday morning. The armory was transformed into a food distribution center as part of a $170 million initiative to feed New Yorkers during the COVID-19 crisis.Pre-coronavirus, a million and a half New Yorkers were food insecure. Since March 16th, 4.5 million meals have been served. The boxes contain a two-day supply. Residents can register online or via 311.There are nine distribution centers throughout the five boroughs. The city is also scouting places for additional locations.