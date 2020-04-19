Coronavirus News: Thousands of meals handed out in Bronx community

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CO-OP CITY, Bronx (WABC) -- Thousands of meals were handed out in a community in the Bronx with one of the highest populations of senior citizens in the country.City Councilman Andy King says his office received reports of senior citizens and people with disabilities living in the Co-op City housing development who were not able to get food.In just a few days, the councilman put together a partnership with Co-Op City management and City Meals on Wheels to distribute more than 7,500 meals.