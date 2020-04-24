Coronavirus News: COVID-19 patient donates Shake Shack meals to Staten Island hospital workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A Shake Shack employee from Staten Island is giving back after recovering from COVID-19, delivering free lunches to the hospital workers who saved her life.Edwina Cain is bringing hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, and other Shake Shack treats to the medical staff at Richmond University Medical Center Friday.Her niece, Dymond Crews, will sing an inspirational song dedicated to the medical team who saved her aunt's life.Cain, 38, was transported to the hospital by EMS on April 3 with difficulty breathing.Richmond Medical said that Cain tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator soon after.Under the care and supervision of the medical staff, Cain began to fight off the virus, finally being removed from her ventilator on April 7 and regaining the ability to breathe on her own entirely.Eight days later, on April 10, Cain was discharged to the cheers of hospital staff.Cain is an employee of the Shake Shack restaurant located in the Empire Outlets at St. George in Staten Island.This will be Cain's first trip back to the hospital since her discharge on April 10.