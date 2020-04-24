coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 patient donates Shake Shack meals to Staten Island hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A Shake Shack employee from Staten Island is giving back after recovering from COVID-19, delivering free lunches to the hospital workers who saved her life.

Edwina Cain is bringing hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, and other Shake Shack treats to the medical staff at Richmond University Medical Center Friday.

Her niece, Dymond Crews, will sing an inspirational song dedicated to the medical team who saved her aunt's life.

Cain, 38, was transported to the hospital by EMS on April 3 with difficulty breathing.

Richmond Medical said that Cain tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator soon after.

Under the care and supervision of the medical staff, Cain began to fight off the virus, finally being removed from her ventilator on April 7 and regaining the ability to breathe on her own entirely.

Eight days later, on April 10, Cain was discharged to the cheers of hospital staff.

Cain is an employee of the Shake Shack restaurant located in the Empire Outlets at St. George in Staten Island.

This will be Cain's first trip back to the hospital since her discharge on April 10.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference

Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Catholic Charities distributes food in Manhattan and the Bronx
'This virus in fact discriminates,' Mayor de Blasio says
'Lean on Me': NYC residents serenade COVID-19 heroes
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'This virus in fact discriminates,' Mayor de Blasio says
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
NY hydroxychloroquine trial delivers 'inconclusive' results
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Show More
New COVID-19 testing sites open at NYCHA locations
June eyed for start of reopening for Connecticut businesses
Neighborhood Eats: Federico's in Belmar paying it forward
Catholic Charities distributes food in Manhattan and the Bronx
Ambulance calls return to pre-coronavirus levels in NYC
More TOP STORIES News