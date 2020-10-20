Coronavirus Updates: Moderna says vaccine could be ready for emergency use by December

It hinges on the company getting positive interim results from its large clinical trial next month.
Stéphane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal that it could take longer to get sufficient interim results, which would push back government authorization of the vaccine until early next year.
Newark Schools to stay remote-only through most of January
Newark Schools will stay remote-only through January 25th. The move was made due to the recent spike in positivity seen throughout the state of New Jersey. Newark has a positivity rate of about 7%.
Haunted house cited for social distancing violations
A theme park in Nassau County was cited for not following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Nassau Fire Marshal's Office says 200 to 300 people packed the Bayville Scream Park on Saturday night. Officials cited the owner for violating social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to release thousands of NJ prisoners early
Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Monday requiring public health emergency credits to awarded to certain inmates and parolees public health crisis. The legislation, however, includes certain restrictions and prohibits inmates or parolees to contact their victims upon their release.
These fall activities put you at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission
As the leaves begin to change colors and the air gets a bit cooler, people should remember that their favorite fall activities may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Lisa Pickett, chief medical officer for Duke Health, said while it may be tempting to bring activities indoors when the temperatures start to drop, making outdoor plans is the best way to keep you, your family and your friends safe this season.
NJ COVID cases doubled in a month to 1,000 a day
New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. The spike in cases stems from "community spread," and not a single decision to reopen part of the state's economy, she said. Though there were recent spikes in Ocean County and in higher education institutions, she added, the increase is "widespread" across the state. A review of cases that excluded schools and congregant living health care facilities, showed the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms, she said.
Trump dismisses COVID-19 pandemic, rips Fauci
In a remarkable move with 15 days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump on an all-staff campaign call Monday morning leveled his most aggressive attacks yet on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert on the president's own coronavirus task force, calling him a "disaster" while also outright dismissing the pandemic, saying Americans are "over COVID" as deaths near 220,000 in the United States and cases rise around the country.
"People are tired of COVID. Yep, there's gonna be spikes, there's gonna be no spikes, there's gonna be vaccines-with or without vaccines, people are tired of COVID," the president said on the call, seemingly annoyed to even talk about the ongoing pandemic.
10,000-person wedding scaled down in Brooklyn after enforcement
A wedding that allegedly would have taken place with "upwards of 10,000 individuals" is now set to take place Monday with just immediate family. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office tipped off state authorities to the wedding, apparently planned for Monday in Williamsburg, which would have taken place outside the state's cluster zones. New York state officials cracked down on a planned wedding in Brooklyn which they allege would have brought together "upwards of 10,000 individuals," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. "We received a suggestion that that was happening," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We did an investigation and found that it was likely true. There was a large wedding planned that would violate the gathering rules."
