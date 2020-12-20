COVID Live Updates: 346K doses of Moderna vaccine doses to be shipped to New York Sunday

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️ 4,240 new positive cases

➡️ 427,417 cumulative total cases

➡️ 49 new confirmed deaths

➡️ 16,265 total confirmed deaths

➡️ 1,908 total probable deaths



Stay vigilant. Social distance. Mask up.



