Coronavirus News: New Jersey students test positive after attending beach party in Sea Isle City

Health officials are investigating after a group of students from Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township attended a beach party in Sea Isle City on August 13.
In a letter sent home to parents this week, the school district's superintendent says it's believed that the students contracted the virus while at the beach party.
The superintendent says multiple students from the school have test positive.
The district is asking any student who may have attended the party to self-isolate for 14 days.
Parents are also asked to call the school to let them know if their child attended the party.
While school has not resumed yet, the district says students are currently taking part in multiple activities, camps, and athletic practices, risking transmitting the virus to others.
Kingsway is reopening schools on September 8 with a hybrid learning plan of in-person and virtual instruction.
