Coronavirus News: Positivity rates down in NY hot spot zones, Cuomo says

They now stand at 3.7 percent, and the state's positivity rate without those hot spots is just over one percent.
Nevertheless, some Orthodox Jewish activists say they'll continue to fight state-mandated restrictions in the cluster areas.
More crowds in gathered in Borough Park, Brooklyn over the weekend, despite the governor's order banning large gatherings and requiring masks be work in public.
COVID has spiked there, Cuomo says, because many in the Hasidic community have refused to wear masks or socially distance.
Still, Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio says the numbers are beginning to trend in the right direction, and right now we're in a critical week.
"If we buckle down and people really listen to the guidance of the face mask, the social distancing - and we'll be out there in force over these next days to make sure everyone's gotten that message - this could be a crucial week in turning us back on that course," de Blasio said.
The mayor also announced random testing results from 56 schools that happened on Friday.
Of 1751 tests, he said, just one came back positive.
Regarding the city's hot spots, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called for more precision in enforcement, so as to not punish the large parts of the community that are following public health guidelines.
The city tweeted that it issued 62 summonses from Friday to Sunday, totaling more than $150,000 in fines. Of those summonses, five were to non-compliant religious congregations.
Houses of worship in the red zone are limited to gatherings of 10 people.
You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
Over the weekend, A federal judge shot down a lawsuit brought by the Brooklyn Diocese, accusing the state of infringing on its rights.
"Several religious communities have said, they don't want to comply with the rules. I understand it, that's what I say is an unfortunate situation. We want to have religious ceremonies, I understand. Do you want people to die is my question," Cuomo said.
