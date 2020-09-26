coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: COVID spike prompts compliance order for some non-public NYC schools

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department has issued a Commissioner's Order to non-public schools in six Brooklyn and two Queens ZIP codes amid a troubling spike in COVID positivity rates.

The city's latest numbers appear to confirm the troubling trend, showing COVID test positivity rates increasing in the following neighborhoods:

Gravesend/Homecrest 6.42%
Midwood 5.05%
Kew Gardens 4.18%
Edgemere/Far Rockaway 4.05%
Borough Park 3.9%
Bensonhurst/Mapleton 3.45%
Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay 3.34%
Flatlands/Midwood 3.1%

The health department's order impacts all eight of those neighborhoods. Any school in these areas found to be out of compliance will be issued a violation and face a possible closure.

The fine for violating a Commissioner's Order is $1,000.

"This may be the most precarious position with COVID-19 we have experienced in months, and we must immediately take action to protect our communities," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Protecting against COVID-19 requires a group response. It is critical for us to follow public health guidance, most importantly the Core 4: Wear face coverings, keep physical distance, keep your hands clean, and stay home if you are sick."

The COVID-19 risk reduction measures for non-public schools include:

*All individuals on the school premises should remain at least 6 feet apart at all times, except in emergencies or when doing so would create a safety hazard;

*Face coverings are required in school buildings at all times, except for individuals who cannot wear a face covering because of developmental, medical or age reasons;

*Coordinating with the Health Department and the Test + Trace Corps to identify, isolate and prevent the spread of COVID-19; and

*Following established protocols for opening and closing schools if a student or staff is confirmed with COVID-19, and excluding students and staff who have symptoms of or are confirmed with COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19.

The ZIP codes under the Commissioner's Order are:
11204 (Bensonhurst/Mapleton)
11223 (Gravesent/Homecrest)
11230 (Midwood)
11691 (Edgemere/Far Rockaway)
11415 (Kew Gardens)
11219 (Borough Park)
11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay)
11210 (Flatlands/Midwood)

The order went into effect Friday.

Inspectors will be visiting the non-public schools in the covered ZIP codes to check for compliance.

The Health Department said it will be sharing additional documents over the weekend and posting online to further help schools understand these requirements. Failure to comply could result in a violation subject to a $1,000 fine.

