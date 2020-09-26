Coronavirus News: COVID spike prompts compliance order for some non-public NYC schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6525706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is targeting six neighborhoods that have seen recent upticks in coronavirus cases, with an emphasis on expanded testing and contact tracing.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6563747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City warns that activities could be shut down in several neighborhoods with COVID clusters.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Health Department has issued a Commissioner's Order to non-public schools in six Brooklyn and two Queens ZIP codes amid a troubling spike in COVID positivity rates.The city's latest numbers appear to confirm the troubling trend, showing COVID test positivity rates increasing in the following neighborhoods:Gravesend/Homecrest 6.42%Midwood 5.05%Kew Gardens 4.18%Edgemere/Far Rockaway 4.05%Borough Park 3.9%Bensonhurst/Mapleton 3.45%Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay 3.34%Flatlands/Midwood 3.1%The health department's order impacts all eight of those neighborhoods. Any school in these areas found to be out of compliance will be issued a violation and face a possible closure.The fine for violating a Commissioner's Order is $1,000."This may be the most precarious position with COVID-19 we have experienced in months, and we must immediately take action to protect our communities," said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. "Protecting against COVID-19 requires a group response. It is critical for us to follow public health guidance, most importantly the Core 4: Wear face coverings, keep physical distance, keep your hands clean, and stay home if you are sick."The COVID-19 risk reduction measures for non-public schools include:The ZIP codes under the Commissioner's Order are:11204 (Bensonhurst/Mapleton)11223 (Gravesent/Homecrest)11230 (Midwood)11691 (Edgemere/Far Rockaway)11415 (Kew Gardens)11219 (Borough Park)11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay)11210 (Flatlands/Midwood)The order went into effect Friday.Inspectors will be visiting the non-public schools in the covered ZIP codes to check for compliance.The Health Department said it will be sharing additional documents over the weekend and posting online to further help schools understand these requirements. Failure to comply could result in a violation subject to a $1,000 fine.