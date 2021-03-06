Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Concerns of an increase in cases with state relaxing restrictions in US

However, experts caution that it's too soon to drop our guard.
Despite that warning, several states are easing restrictions.
Masks are coming off in Arizona.
Earlier this week, Texas and Mississippi lifted mask mandates and business restrictions.
Fever-scanning devices may be wildly inaccurate, researchers say
Researchers say temperature-scanning devices used to check for fevers amid the COVID-19 pandemic may be wildly inaccurate. The Washington Post reports that a study of the scanners by the surveillance research organization IPVM found they can be dangerously ineffective - raising the risk that infected people could be waved through medical screening checkpoints. After The Washington Post discussed the findings with the FDA, the agency issued a public alert warning that improper use of the devices could lead to inaccurate measurements.
Man devastated by COVID gets 2nd chance at life with rare double lung transplant
At 43, Leo Castillo was loving life, an active and healthy father and husband with a sense of humor. In the spring of 2020, COVID-19 ripped through his household. By May, Castillo wound up in the hospital and was put on a ventilator. Though free of COVID, the virus essentially destroyed his lungs. The organs simply couldn't recover. A rare and risky double lung transplant turned out to be his only hope for survival.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
