Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: UK wants to administer 3rd doses by fall to people over 50

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a third vaccine in the fall in hopes of stopping the spread entirely by the holidays.
Right now trials are underway for two potential third dose options.
One specifically targets new variants. The other is a third shot of one of the current vaccines.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Paterson Public Schools approve first reopening dates
Paterson Board of Education Commissioners voted Wednesday night to have teachers return to school buildings on Tuesday, June 1st. Teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.
Self-contained special education students in grades pre-K through 12 and students in English Language Learners (ELL) newcomers programs at Public School No. 15 and the New Roberto Clemente School will be able to return to school buildings the following week on Tuesday, June 8th. This will allow teachers a week to prepare and get comfortable with the new normal. Students will attend school on a hybrid schedule, and attend classes remotely on Fridays.
Nassau County launching 3-day campaign to get high schoolers vaccinated against COVID-19
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in teens age 16 and up, but questions remain how many will receive the shot in time for summer and all its activities. But with many gearing up for graduation, there is a campaign in Nassau County to get high schoolers vaccinated.
Ban on NJ interstate indoor youth competitions lifted
Effective May 19th, New Jersey will lift the ban on interstate indoor youth competitions, Gov. Murphy announced Wednesday.
NY Yankees, Mets to reopen stadiums with different capacity rules
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York Yankees and Mets are reopening stadiums May 19 with different capacity rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated sections.
Broadway returning in September
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway will be back in New York City with shows opening on September 14. Tickets will go sale at 100% capacity on May 6.
'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's COVID catastrophe worsens
COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be "horrible."
India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.
Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: A pediatrician answers safety questions
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency use authorization next week to Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for teens and children ages 12 to 15.
Some 52% of parents said they are likely to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 when a vaccine becomes available for their age group, according to a poll conducted during the first week of April. That still leaves many parents unsure of what to do, vulnerable to misinformation campaigns on vaccine safety that have spread on social media.
What are the facts? CNN asked Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, who chairs the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, to answer questions parents may have.
Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
Dr. Rajendra Kapila, a renowned infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers University who went to India to help care for his family as the coronavirus there rages out of control, has died from the virus.
Federal judge says CDC doesn't have authority to issue eviction moratoriums; Implications unclear
A federal judge in Washington on Wednesday declared that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on eviction -- a key element of the federal government's efforts to aid those hit hardest by the COVID pandemic and its economic effects -- must be set aside.
The ruling from Judge Dabney Friedrich says the Public Health Service Act does not give CDC the legal authority to impose the moratorium, which was first issued last year.
Vaccine side effects: Why women are mistaking swollen lymph nodes for breast cancer
As more people are getting vaccinated, doctors are seeing an influx of women making mammogram appointments after noticing swollen lymph nodes in the arm region where they got vaccinated.
Luz Pena, a reporter with ABC7's sister station ABC7 News in San Francisco, spoke to experts who explain why you shouldn't worry if this is happening to you.
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos
Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration's $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The president went to Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington on Wednesday and ordered lunch. The restaurant, owned in part by Mexican immigrants, was a beneficiary of a pilot version of the restaurant relief program. It went from 55 employees to seven during the pandemic, though it was able to rehire some workers through the Paycheck Protection Program that predates the Biden administration.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
