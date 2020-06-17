reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC to enter Phase 2 on Monday, Governor Cuomo says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will be ready to enter Phase 2 on Monday, June 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. His announcement was in contrast to Mayor Bill de Blasio who said he didn't see the city being ready until early July.

"New York City will have been Phase 1 for 14 days. Look at all the numbers, all the numbers are good. Look at the number of tests, the positive tests, you look at it from the point of reopening, the numbers are good," Governor Cuomo said. "Hospitalizations since reopening, the numbers are good, so New York City is on track to enter Phase 2 on Monday."

The governor defended the decision by saying, "The same metrics we use in New York City are the same metrics we've used in every region across the state and they have all shown to be accurate and effective. We dont change the rules for New York City. We don't change the rules for Long Island. It's one set of rules for everyone and they have worked everywhere in this state."

He called on the people of New York City to continue being responsible. "Employers, storeowners, employees, individuals, local governments have to be responsible and do their job," he said.

Earlier in the morning Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said "It may take another week or so" before the city could move into Phase 2.

He cited the lack of data around how ongoing protests may have spread the coronavirus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in NY
New York's reopening phases: What you should know
9/11 Memorial reopens to public in NYC on July 4
10 Apple stores reopen to customers in New York City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in NY
2 men injured by fireworks as complaints soar in NYC
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Governor Cuomo talks about his handling of the pandemic on 'GMA'
Missing NJ flight attendant Breyah Pruden found safe, police say
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
NJ Chinese restaurant vandalized with coronavirus graffiti
Show More
Police reform: Faster, more transparent discipline for NYPD
CT Phase 2: Nail salons, movie theaters back in business
FDA says people can infect their pets with coronavirus
NBA lays out its vision for restart of season at Disney
No Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven donates meals, offers app deals
More TOP STORIES News