Reopen News: NYC to enter Phase 2 on Monday, Governor Cuomo says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will be ready to enter Phase 2 on Monday, June 22, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. His announcement was in contrast to Mayor Bill de Blasio who said he didn't see the city being ready until early July."New York City will have been Phase 1 for 14 days. Look at all the numbers, all the numbers are good. Look at the number of tests, the positive tests, you look at it from the point of reopening, the numbers are good," Governor Cuomo said. "Hospitalizations since reopening, the numbers are good, so New York City is on track to enter Phase 2 on Monday."The governor defended the decision by saying, "The same metrics we use in New York City are the same metrics we've used in every region across the state and they have all shown to be accurate and effective. We dont change the rules for New York City. We don't change the rules for Long Island. It's one set of rules for everyone and they have worked everywhere in this state."He called on the people of New York City to continue being responsible. "Employers, storeowners, employees, individuals, local governments have to be responsible and do their job," he said.Earlier in the morning Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said "It may take another week or so" before the city could move into Phase 2.He cited the lack of data around how ongoing protests may have spread the coronavirus.