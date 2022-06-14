Viewing for teen who drowned while swimming in Jamaica Bay, Queens

By Eyewitness News
Viewing for teen who drowned while swimming in Queens

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Family and friends will gather Tuesday for a wake honoring the life of a teenage boy who drowned at Howard Beach.

13-year-old Daniel Persaud drowned while swimming in Jamaica Bay Friday morning..

His friend Ryan Wong also drowned.

Both boys skipped school to spend a day at the beach that ended in tragedy.

New York City's Department of Education says two robocalls were sent to the boys' parents, one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Daniel's parents say they didn't get the first one, which would have been placed about an hour before the drowning.

At a vigil for both boys Monday night, balloons were released and candles lit as Daniel's family spoke out.

"Daniel was a very, very good boy," said his mother, Samantha Singh. "He's leaving us to tell a tale to kids and parents, to keep attached to your kids and to know what they're doing."

"Daniel would really be laughing and smiling right now seeing all of you here," said the boy's sister. "It's really nice to know Daniel is loved by so many people. We just want Daniel to know we love him, we miss him, and it won't get easy, but it'll get better eventually."

Daniel's funeral will take place tomorrow.

There was another drowning in our area on Monday, this one in Belmar, New Jersey. The victim was a man in his 20s.

It was the eighth drowning in the Tri-State area in just the last week.

That includes two teen brothers who drowned in a Bayonne pool.



Lifeguards have only been working weekends at Howard Beach.

Full-time weekday lifeguards are only going to begin patrolling that beach starting this Friday.

Officials remind everyone that if you cannot swim, you should never get in the water when a lifeguard is not present.

ALSO READ | Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.



