Coronavirus News: New Jersey musician raises money for nonprofits through Facebook concerts

BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved local musician from Belmar is taking his talents to social media to raise money for nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

People miss each other and miss going out hearing live music together.

That's where Pat Roddy and his band come in.

Roddy makes jokes, drops harmonicas and he plays live on Facebook. So far, it has been huge down the shore and everywhere.

First Roddy did it just for fun on Wednesday night.

"It turned out like 600 people watched but by the next day it was 12,000, so we said we have to do something with this to help everyone," Roddy said.

The turnout was so huge that he decided to do it to raise money for nonprofits and help people.

One Wednesday, it was for Interfaith Neighbors in Asbury Park. Another Wednesday, it was for Fulfill Food Bank and a total of $15,000 poured in.

"I'll sing any song -- some good, some very bad," Roddy said.

All of the money goes right through Facebook and straight to the charity.

"It makes you forget it all and this craziness kind of just floats away," donor Deb Marini said.

To tune in, just go on Facebook at 7 p.m. every Wednesday, and look up Pat Roddy Band.

