Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

"Jersey 4 Jersey" will feature a star-studded line-up to raise money to fight the coronavirus epidemic during a special one-hour event on Wednesday, April 22.
Money raised benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Providing musical performances from their homes will be Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and SZA.
ABC 7 is pleased to be broadcasting the special at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. You'll also be able to watch here and on the ABC 7 New York streaming app for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
Among the celebrities taking part are Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, and Jon Stewart.
"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."
Extra: More from Tammy Murphy on Jersey 4 Jersey concert:
Watch benefit will be live on ABC7 in New York, our sister station 6abc, along with WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York's Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others.
It will also be broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide and on the E Street Radio on SiriusXM.
The event will also honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, and remind everyone of the steps they should be doing to curb coronavirus transmission.
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was launched March 24, 2020, to marshal resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.
In less than three weeks, more than $18 million has already been raised.
NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities, and 100% of every dollar received will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, go to NJPRF.org.
