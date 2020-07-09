coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 1,000 boxes of food distributed to needy NJ families amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A drive-thru emergency food distribution event in New Jersey Thursday is handing out 1,000 boxes of food to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders are hosting the event at the Charles H. Bullock School in Montclair to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

"The coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all," DiVincenzo said. "We are pleased to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need. The coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling.

He said emergency food distribution events will be scheduled on a weekly basis.

Residents who want to take advantage of the free giveaway must enter Washington Street via Elm Street, and left turns from Elm Street onto Washington Street will not be allowed.

Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Elm Street/Orange Road before turning right onto Washington Street.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide about 40 meals and consist of a variety of non-perishable food such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf stable milk and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli.

Items may vary based upon their availability.

The emergency food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. When residents arrive at the site, they are being asked to keep their windows rolled up and to open their trunk.

Volunteers will place one emergency food box into each vehicle.

This event will only provide boxes to cars. Buses will not be allowed to enter.

In addition, people walking to the site cannot be assisted.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew jerseymontclairessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyfood bankcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newsfood
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID News: Cuomo says malls could reopen on Friday, but not in NYC
New episode of 'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' docuseries
Reopening New Jersey: What will reopen and when?
NJ Transit returns to full weekday schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake
Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical system to impact NYC, Tri-State
AccuWeather: Hot, humid Thursday scorcher
COVID NY: Possible coronavirus exposure at Putnam grocery store
Show More
COVID News: Cuomo says malls could reopen on Friday, but not in NYC
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Suspicious package cleared at LaGuardia's Terminal D
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
Woman brutally attacked from behind with own cane in NYC
More TOP STORIES News