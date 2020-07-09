Coronavirus News: 1,000 boxes of food distributed to needy NJ families amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A drive-thru emergency food distribution event in New Jersey Thursday is handing out 1,000 boxes of food to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders are hosting the event at the Charles H. Bullock School in Montclair to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food."The coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all," DiVincenzo said. "We are pleased to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need. The coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling.He said emergency food distribution events will be scheduled on a weekly basis.Residents who want to take advantage of the free giveaway must enter Washington Street via Elm Street, and left turns from Elm Street onto Washington Street will not be allowed.Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Elm Street/Orange Road before turning right onto Washington Street.The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide about 40 meals and consist of a variety of non-perishable food such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf stable milk and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli.Items may vary based upon their availability.The emergency food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. When residents arrive at the site, they are being asked to keep their windows rolled up and to open their trunk.Volunteers will place one emergency food box into each vehicle.This event will only provide boxes to cars. Buses will not be allowed to enter.In addition, people walking to the site cannot be assisted.