In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the state of air quality in New York City following the Canadian wildfire.

Extra Time: The state of air quality conditions in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the state of air quality in New York City following the Canadian wildfire.

That smoke that has cloaked New York City over the last 24 hours has been drifting down from the more than 400 wildfires burning in Canada.

Most schools were already scheduled to have the day off tomorrow, but now others are being shifted to remote learning.

Alternate side parking rules have been suspended Friday.

As things seem to point toward some kind of normalcy, Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg takes a look into the air quality levels.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Special Counsel sends Trump target letter in document investigation

Before the announcement of former President Donald Trump being indicted in a classified documents probe, ABC News' Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky reported from a Miami federal courthouse to report on a 'target letter" formally notifying Trump that he would be the target of a federal criminal investigation.

Man sentenced to 50 to life in murder of Long Island supermarket manager

A former employee who killed the manager of a Stop & Shop on Long Island two years ago was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars.

Gabriel Wilson, 33, was additionally sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder, 20 years for assault, and 15 years for weapons possession.

Season 3 of 'Missing' now streaming on Hulu

The third season of ABC Owned Television Stations' popular investigative, true-crime series "Missing" is available to watch on Hulu. Hosted by ABC7 New York Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne, "Missing" tells the real stories of missing people around the New York City tri-state area whose stories have long gone untold.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.