Extra Time: What the MTA fare and toll hikes will mean for NYC commuters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the current round of MTA fare and toll hikes approved on Wednesday.

For subways and buses in New York City, the current fare of $2.75 is increasing up to $2.90 on August 20.

NYC Transit, LIRR and Metro-North Railroad fares will go up 4%. On August 6, tolls on nine MTA bridges and tunnels will rise an average of 5.5% and as much as 10% for those who don't have E-Z Pass.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón was in Lower Manhattan with the latest on all the changes.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Family, witnesses shocked after grocery worker beaten to death while sweeping sidewalk in Harlem

Family members and eyewitnesses are speaking out after a grocery store worker was beaten to death outside his store by a homeless man.

The deadly incident unfolded outside Food Universe on West 138th Street and Broadway in Hamilton Heights on July 7.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Former escort recounts 2015 date with suspect Rex Heuermann

A former escort who said she was solicited online by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann spoke out about a date they shared in 2015.

Nicki Brass said she ended the date early when he gave her a bad feeling during their time together.

"I had a really, really bad feeling like my gut was telling me to get away from him," she said.

On Wednesday, Heuermann's wife also filed for divorce in Suffolk County Supreme Court. The docket states that the divorce will be "uncontested."

Police commissioner Edward Caban prepares for new chapter

The safety of New Yorkers is the biggest thing on the mind of NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Speaking to Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger, the newly minted commissioner discussed his new role and what he aims to bring to the city.

