Extra Time: NJ brush fires cause havoc for evening commuters

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we cover the railroad commuting problems across the Tri-State area caused by a string of brush fires in New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we cover the railroad commuting problems across the Tri-State area caused by a string of brush fires in New Jersey.

Large crowds were left at Penn Station in New York after the Northeast Corridor was suddenly shut down by the fires.

Service was limited between Penn Station and Metropark during the evening commute.

News Copter 7 was over the fires in New Jersey this afternoon, including in Edison, Matawan and Highland park.

Big flames also took over an unused train trestle in Matawan.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood was live at New York Penn Station with the latest details.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Grand jury will not reconvene Wednesday in Trump investigation

The grand jury in Manhattan weighing charges against former President Donald Trump did not meet Wednesday after all. Sources tell ABC News the next potential time the grand jury would convene could be as early as Thursday. The Manhattan district attorney's office has suggested to at least one attorney representing a grand jury witness that they might need to return to provide more testimony. It is unknown if that witness will ultimately be called back to provide more testimony.

Denver school shooting

A student who was under a "certain agreement to be patted down each day" at school allegedly shot and wounded two school administrators at East High School in Denver, authorities said. The suspect, 17-year-old Austin Lyle, fled the school after the Wednesday morning shooting and a search for him is ongoing, Denver police said.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.