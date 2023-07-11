Extra Time: Inside the New York flash flooding aftermath

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the torrential flooding and damage from those northeast storms over the weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain moved in Sunday night, quickly causing problems in parts of the Tri-State area that don't typically see flooding like of that magnitude.

On Monday, roads were still impassable and public transit options remained shut down in the affected areas.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spent the day touring the damage and said the new normal needs to be prepared for storms like this.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

4-year-old boy dies after falling out window in Brooklyn

A four-year-old boy was pronounced dead after falling out of an apartment window in Brooklyn on Monday. He plunged four stories onto the pavement into an alley along Farragut Road in East Flatbush.

West Point suffers devastating flooding due to storms in Orange County

West Point in Orange County suffered devastating flooding during Sunday's storms. They, along with the surrounding communities, experienced flash flooding described as, "the likes of which have not been seen in recent history," the military academy said in a statement.

Accused gunman facing charges in deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn, Queens

The 25-year-old man police believe is behind a deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and Queens was arraigned on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Thomas Abreu was arraigned Monday via closed circuit TV from his bed at a Queens hospital, where he was held without bail.

