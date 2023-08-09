In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with troubled waters off the south shore of Long Island.

Extra Time: What to make of recent shark attack, sightings in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with troubled waters off the south shore of Long Island.

Authorities spotted a shark at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Jones Beach.

By that afternoon, drones spotted two more sharks.

Drone patrols were beefed up earlier this summer after a string of shark bites off Long Island.

This, of course, comes after Monday's frightening attack off Rockaway Beach.

Doctors upgraded the victim's condition after she was listed in critical condition following the scare.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett spoke with Hans Walter of the Wildlife Conservation Society's New York Aquarium, who says it's tough to gauge individual shark attacks.

New plan calls for building shelters for migrants on Randall's Island soccer fields

New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues to slam federal officials for the lack of help as more migrants arrive in the city.

The city will again try to use Randall's Island to house asylum seekers.

The plan calls for the city to build a shelter on Randall's Island's soccer fields to hold 2,000 adult men.

Some youth sports leagues object the move.

Mega Millions jackpot estimated at record $1.58 billion for Tuesday's drawing

Someone could be entering the billionaire club after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

An estimated $1.58 billion is up for grabs in what's the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

