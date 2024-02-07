Extra Time: NYCHA corruption bust; growing issues facing food banks

In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency.

In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency. Plus. the CEO of Food Bank of New York City talks about the growing issues facing food centers nationwide.

In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency. Plus. the CEO of Food Bank of New York City talks about the growing issues facing food centers nationwide. In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency.

In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency. Plus. the CEO of Food Bank of New York City talks about the growing issues facing food centers nationwide. In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency.

In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency. Plus. the CEO of Food Bank of New York City talks about the growing issues facing food centers nationwide. In the latest Extra Time, we take a look at the historic NYCHA corruption bust, and what it could mean for the agency.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The federal government busted dozens of New York City Public Housing Authority workers Tuesday in one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit public housing.

A total of 70 NYCHA employees were charged in the largest single day bribery takedown in the history of the Department of Justice.

The allegations involve nearly one-third of NYCHA's 2,400 buildings in New York.

The workers are accused of taking $2 million in kickbacks from contractors.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan calls it a "classic pay to play."

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson reports from Lower Manhattan with the latest details.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

Remembering Toby Keith

Tuesday became a day of remembrance for Toby Keith, who died at the age of 62 in his home state of Oklahoma.

He announced in the summer of 2022 that doctors diagnosed him with stomach cancer.

ABC's Reena Roy has more on the country music star's life and the tribute from his loyal fans.

Issues facing food banks

Food insecurity in New York City is a growing problem.

Food banks nationwide are struggling to meet the need for food assistance.

Economic challenges forced food banks to cut back on services as inflation caused prices to climb for many food items.

In New York City, food centers are already seeing high demand on top of an additional concern: the growing number of migrants in need.

For this week's episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres speaks to Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of the Food Bank for New York City to discuss the impact of these challenges.

Super Bowl mania

The Super Bowl is just five days away and the home of the big game is in Las Vegas, which already has more frenzy than usual.

ABC News' Andrew Dymburt has more on the highly-anticipated matchup.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.