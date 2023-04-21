Extra Time: Professional engineer analyzes parking garage collapse as investigation unfolds

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we dig deeper into the unfolding investigation surrounding a deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we dig deeper into the unfolding investigation surrounding a deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan.

The controlled demolition of the garage could take up to 25 days, according to the contract signed by the private contractor -- although it could also be done sooner.

Before the demolition can begin, crews will have to remove the roughly 90 cars trapped in the rubble.

On Thursday night, it's still unclear how this all happened and why the garage collapsed in the first place.

We spoke with professional engineer Kathleen Needham Inocco, who took us through all the angles to keep an eye on as this investigation unfolds.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Outrage ensues after NYC panel proposes 16% rent increase

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board is considering a significant rent increase for close to one million rent-stabilized apartments. The mayor-appointed panel suggested an increase of 15.75% for two-year leases, which would be the largest increase in decades. While this percentage increase is not set in stone, several groups representing renters spoke out about the potential sharp increase.

Abortion pill future remains in question

The future of a widely used medication to end pregnancies, the health care options of American women and even the viability of U.S. regulatory approvals for routine drugs are all in question as the Supreme Court deliberates on a critical abortion case ahead of a deadline extended to Friday. The case is causing concern among health care providers, patients, and pharmaceutical companies alike over what the long-term implications of the forthcoming ruling could be. CNN reporter Mike Valerio joined us live to dig deeper into the issue.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

