Extra Time: Rodney Harrison resigns; excitement builds for Marathon Weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the sudden changing of the guard in the Suffolk County Police Department.

After a 2-year stint as Suffolk County's top cop, Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison is resigning.

His short tenure included the arrest of a suspect in the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders, and the implementation of a department-wide body camera program. So why leave now?

Long Island reporter Chanteé Lans has the story.

Here are the other major headlines from Friday's show:

TCS NYC Marathon Weekend is here!

Excitement is building as we count down to the TCS New York City Marathon, the largest marathon in the world. Tens of thousands of runners, representing 153 countries, will run 26.2 miles through all five boroughs. Thousands of people, including runners from participating countries and territories around the world, marched across the marathon finish line during the Opening Ceremony. The ceremony is the official kick off to Marathon Weekend. Everyone from runners, to fans, to organizers, are getting ready for an iconic New York event.

Feds investigating if Eric Adams' campaign received illegal donations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will fully cooperate with investigators who raided the home of the chief fundraiser for his 2021 campaign. The feds are looking into whether his campaign received illegal donations. While the mayor is not accused of any wrongdoing, the raid did prompt him to suddenly cancel his trip to Washington D.C. for meetings on the migrant crisis.

79-year-old great-grandmother killed after being struck by 2 cars

A family is mourning as police search for two drivers after a 79-year-old woman was hit by two different vehicles on Thursday night. Authorities say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at New York Avenue and Herkimer Street in Crown Heights. On Friday, family members identified the victim as Yvonne Sandiford. A grey Nissan Rogue hit Sandiford while she was crossing the street and dragged her down the road. Then a second car, a white Toyota Sienna, hit her as she laid on the road. Neither stopped to check on her and both drivers took off.

