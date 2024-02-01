Extra Time: State of the NYPD; social media and mental health

Days after police officers were attacked in Times Square, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban held his first State of the NYPD address.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we analyze Wednesday's "State of the NYPD" address. Plus, how to protect your children online.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we analyze Wednesday's "State of the NYPD" address. Plus, how to protect your children online. Days after police officers were attacked in Times Square, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban held his first State of the NYPD address.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we analyze Wednesday's "State of the NYPD" address. Plus, how to protect your children online. Days after police officers were attacked in Times Square, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban held his first State of the NYPD address.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we analyze Wednesday's "State of the NYPD" address. Plus, how to protect your children online. Days after police officers were attacked in Times Square, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban held his first State of the NYPD address.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we analyze Wednesday's "State of the NYPD" address.

It's not easy to run the nation's biggest police department. Case in point: Saturday night's attack in Times Square, where two NYPD officers were seen in a video being attacked by several men.

The men were arrested, but immediately released back to the street without bail.

So, what the plan for 2024?

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has more on Extra Time.

Social media and mental health

A contentious hearing took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday as the CEOs from Meta, X, TikTok, Discord and Snapchat testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took turns slamming the CEOs for exposing some children to predators online and extracted an unusual promise for causing harm to children.

Joining Extra Time about this is Dr. Warren Ng, the Community Health Director at the Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

New Facebook scam targeting profiles & wallets

A new scam is targeting unsuspecting people online.

It involves hackers taking over Facebook pages and stealing money.

Among those targeted are famous actors to a retired firefighter from the Tri-State area.

What exactly is the scam and how do you protect yourself?

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some answers.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.