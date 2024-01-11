Extra Time: Winter storm aftermath; Chris Christie ends presidential bid

We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid.

We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath impacting the Tri-State, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid.

We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath impacting the Tri-State, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid. We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid.

We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath impacting the Tri-State, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid. We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid.

We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath impacting the Tri-State, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid. We have the latest on the winter storm aftermath, subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the winter storm aftermath impacting the Tri-State, a subway train derailment in Brooklyn, and former NJ Gov. Chris Christie ending presidential bid.

The Tri-State area continues to reel after Tuesday's nights major winter storm swamped flood-prone parts of the region.

Just as everyone is cleaning up, there's another round of storms on the way.

Drenching rains, flooding and fierce winds stranded cars, swamped neighborhoods and knocked out power to thousands.

While the storm may be long gone, the crisis continues for people in flood ravaged northern areas and New Jersey.

Eyewitness News reporters Lindsay Tuchman and Darla Miles were in the Garden State to survey the damage and talk to residents dealing with the aftermath.

Chris Christie ends 2024 presidential bid

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ended his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, having drawn much attention as the Republican primary's main Donald Trump critic but failing to gain widespread traction in the polls.

"I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win," he said during a town hall event where he announced he was suspending his bid.

F train derailment in Brooklyn

Subway service on the F line was left severely disrupted, especially in Brooklyn, after a train derailed near the aquarium on Coney Island on Wednesday.

Two rescue cars evacuated 37 people, including workers, within an hour. No injuries were reported.

N.J. Burkett joined us on the show to discuss the issue surrounding the incident.

What to know about nanoplastics after recent bottled water study

A recent study found that the average sized water bottle contains nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of plastic called "nanoplastics," which many consumers drink without knowing.

Dr. Phoebe Stapleton, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Rutgers University and co-author of the new study, joined us Extra Time to discuss the research.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE EXTRA TIME PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.