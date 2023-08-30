Extra Time: Times Square water main break, tracking Idalia and Biden's Medicare prescription plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Tuesday's edition of 'Extra Time' Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres dives deeper into the water main break that severely disrupted subway service during the morning commute.

Authorities stopped service on the 1, 2 and 3 lines for several hours. Service was restored shortly before the evening rush hour.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth spent the day digging into the issue with the city's infrastructure and spoke to Joe about what he found.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Tracking Hurricane Idalia

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has been tracking Hurricane Idalia all week. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, Idalia was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. ABC's Ike Ejiochi reported live from Tampa on the strength of Hurricane Idalia and its expected impacts.

Biden administration releases medications Medicare will target for price cuts

Eyewitness News Reporter Darla Miles has the latest on the 10 medications released by the Biden administration Tuesday for Medicare price cuts. People on Medicare shelled out as much as $6,500 in out-of-pocket costs for those 10 prescriptions last year. Dr. Tricia Neuman, an expert on Medicare policy, spoke about how much this will help people.

