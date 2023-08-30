WABC to launch Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 in September

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC7 is announcing the launch of Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 beginning September 12 hosted by Shirleen Allicot, Mike Marza, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom.

The broadcast will fill the time slot previously held by the Tamron Hall show, which - after record-breaking season four ratings - is taking over the 2 p.m. time slot.

"Tamron has had an exceptional year, and I know this move will grow her incredibly passionate Tam Fam even more," said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. "And the addition of local news programming at 10 a.m. - led by these extraordinary teams - will allow us to dig even deeper into the topics and events that showcase our local communities and the issues most impacting them, as well as extend and expand upon breaking news and topics being discussed on 'Good Morning America' and 'Live with Kelly and Mark.'"

ABC7 has been the leader in local news and entertainment programming in the New York City area for 75 years. Producing more than 45 hours of live local news and weather each week, Channel 7 "Eyewitness News" is the most-watched local news in New York and the United States. WABC-TV also produces "Live with Kelly and Mark," weekdays at 9:00 a.m., which is seen in more than 200 markets across the U.S. Quality news and programming, cutting-edge technology, and ongoing community outreach are the hallmarks of excellence that have consistently kept WABC-TV New York's No. 1 station and the most-watched television station in the nation.

The eight owned ABC television stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Collectively No. 1 across all U.S. television, reaching 23% of households and more than 34 million Total Viewers and 62 million digital visitors a month, with a record of 2.2 billion minutes streamed, the eight stations are comprised of WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno. WABC-New York has remained the No. 1 station in the country for 19 years.

